Menu Icon

Welcome, hunters 🚀

An AdWords automation & optimization tool using the SKAGs method (SKAGs = single keyword ad groups. They save you 💰)
START A FREE TRIAL

In minutes, create hundreds of high-performing ads

Cost per acquisition (CPA) Optimization

Advanced Negative Keyword Management

Dashboard
With SKAGs, only one keyword will trigger that specific ad. Why structure your campaigns like this?
Because you have a perfect match between the search term, your keywords and your ad. The result: higher relevancy = higher CTR = higher Quality Score = lower cost per click = lower cost per conversion.
The SKAGs approach makes your AdWords account more manageable, and is one of the fastest ways to increase your overall campaign performance and ultimately your ROI.
How it works
Root Keywords
SET ROOT KEYWORDS
Import your current AdWords or make a new one. With a new campaign, enter account basics and root keywords that perfectly fit your product.
Keyword Extensions
ADD KEYWORD EXTENSIONS
Enter keyword extensions that can be added to your root keywords to make long-tailel keywords in order to be ready to match anything your users search for. After this, a huge list is generated with all possibilities.
Advanced DKI
USE ADVANCED DKI
Create ad templates using Aori’s powerful dynamic keyword insertion tool which can manage long keyword phrases.

(Google’s AdWord tool cannot do this)

Optimize Bids
OPTIMIZE BIDS
Sit back and watch your ads get more clicks and cost you less!
Manage long-tail keywords and achieve a perfect match with search terms
Pricing Plans
Start with free 28-day trial. No credit card needed. Cancel anytime. 30-day refund.
DASHBOARD
free
Monitor all Google AdWords campaigns from different accounts in one interface

Dashboard with hourly stats

Complete overview of all accounts

Google Analytics integration

Unlimited number of campaigns

TRY IT OUT
BASIC
$10 for hunters
$ 30
per user per month
Create Single Keyword Ad Group campaigns and sync them with your AdWords account

Long-tail keyword creator

Advanced DKI for long-tail keywords

Advanced Negative Keyword Management

CPA optimization

START A TRIAL
SHOPPING CAMPAIGNS
$ 60
per user per month
Basic + ability to generate search campaigns from a product feed or Google Merchant Center

Use product feed to create campaigns

Easily manage thousands of ads

AI-powered field constructor

CPC, CPA and CPO optimization

COMING SOON